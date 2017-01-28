Pen y Fan visitors told to expect Storey Arms long queues

Walkers have been urged to find alternative routes to Pen y fan this weekend, with road work expected to cause traffic congestion.

Dyfed-Powys Police said resurfacing work on the A470 at Storey Arms will mean slow-moving traffic and queues.

It also urged motorists to park sensibly near Storey Arms, with officers set to look for vehicles causing obstruction.

Sgt Owen Dillion said illegal parking created a danger for pedestrians.

"Motorists should be aware that congestion is highly likely due to the road works and I would ask them to consider if the journey is really necessary or safe," he added.

He also urged motorists to look at alternative routes up to Pen y Fan.

"The area is a national park and much of the Storey Arms section of the A470 is a clearway which means that roadside parking is not permitted," he said.

Motorists were also warned about parking illegally earlier this month.