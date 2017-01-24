Ceredigion man called 999 to make cold hotel room complaint

A member of the public who dialled 999 demanding a refund from a hotel because his room was cold has been criticised by police.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the call was made by a man in the Ceredigion area on Tuesday morning.

The force stressed the number is for emergencies only and warned misuse could block genuine calls.

"Before dialling 999, ask yourself if what you are ringing for is a life and death situation," a spokeswoman added.