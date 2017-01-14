Homes evacuated after Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant flood

Media caption Ann Owen, owner of The Falls Hair and Beauty, said the flood was "a nightmare"

Twelve properties in a Powys village had to be evacuated after being flooded by water from a burst main.

Homes, a nearby shop and post office in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant were affected by the incident on Friday.

United Utilities, which owns the pipe, is investigating the incident, which hit 30-40 properties in total.

Spokesman Sean Robinson said all properties would receive £250 compensation immediately "as a goodwill gesture".

Fire crews attended the the incident following the burst in one of the three main pipes carrying water from Lake Vyrnwy to Oswestry.

Image caption Residents sort through items damaged by the flood water

Media caption Footage taken by Julie Barrie Brownfield shows the extent of flooding

The cause is not yet known, although Mr Robinson said water supply in the area had not been affected, as the other two pipes were still working normally.

"Between 30 and 40 properties were affected," he added. "Some had basements that are completely flooded and others have some flooding outside.

"Twelve families spent the night in hotels or bed and breakfast accommodation.

"We are providing each property with immediate compensation of £250 as a goodwill gesture and we are sending in teams of loss adjusters today to assess the damage and explain the process for claiming for any losses and getting homes and businesses back to normal as quickly as possible."

Image caption Diane Crocker said part of her bed and breakfast had been damaged after water got in

Diane Crocker, who runs a bed and breakfast in the village, said she had lost a number of items in the flood after water got into their cellar.

"It's not good. It's not one of my better days, I must admit, but I am trying to be very positive and think nobody was hurt, there isn't sewage in, which would have been horrendous.

"So yes, we just have to count our blessings."

Powys councillor Aled Davies said he had "concerns" about the pipes above the village, saying one had fractured "quite often".

United Utilities said it had a "robust maintenance programme" in place for all four pipes in the area and it was aware that one had burst previously.

"We will be carrying out a thorough investigation to identify the cause of this latest event to help prevent a recurrence," said Sean Robinson of the company.