Missing jogger David Skeen: Rescue team find body

Rescue teams have found a body in their search for missing jogger David Skeen, police have said.

The 51-year-old was last seen leaving his home in the Powys town of Talgarth for a run on Tuesday at 09:00 GMT.

Mountain rescue teams, firefighters, police and a drone searched for Mr Skeen, who had recently moved to the area from Bristol.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the body has not yet been formally identified.

"But family (of Mr Skeen) have been made aware of the development," a spokesman added.

Former colleagues of Mr Skeen, who had worked for South Western Ambulance Service, had volunteered to help Longtown Mountain Rescue Team search the Talgarth area on Saturday.