Storey Arms: Police issue Brecon Beacons parking warning

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Just some of the motorists who had a parking fine waiting for them when they returned to their cars in January 2015

Drivers are being warned about where they park in a popular walking spot in the Brecon Beacons.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a large number of visitors at Storey Arms were expected over the weekend.

In one weekend in January 2015, 115 fines totalling £6,000 were handed out to people parked illegally in the area.

Sgt Owen Dillion said: "There will be a police presence around the Storey Arms area as we endeavour to ensure people are parking responsibly."

Police said last year's illegally-parked vehicles caused problems for emergency service vehicles which were trying to get to a nearby crash.

As well as the usual walkers, the Fan Dance, a 15-mile (24km) race over Pen Y Fan, is being held this weekend.

Sgt Dillion added: "The area is a National Park and much of the Storey Arms section of the A470 is a clearway which means that roadside parking is not permitted.

"The parking issues we experienced last January created associated risks for pedestrians moving to and from their vehicles, in addition to potential conservation issues caused by damage to roadside verges."