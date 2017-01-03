Plans for parking charges at Pen y Fan, Brecon Beacons

Walkers climbing Pen y Fan could have to pay to park under plans by the National Trust.

The Trust wants to introduce charges at Pont ar Daf car park near the Storey Arms, a popular spot to access the highest peak in the Brecon Beacons.

Last year 115 drivers who parked on the A470 to visit the National Park during snow were fined.

The Trust said improving the car park would create a safe and attractive "gateway" for thousands of visitors

Plans to introduce parking charges for hikers climbing Pen y Fan were first raised in 2011 by the trust which owns and manages the central Beacons.

The planning application will go out to consultation.