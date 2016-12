Image copyright David Stowell/Geograph Image caption The pair were rescued from cliffs near Constitution Hill (pictured)

Two people have been rescued after getting stuck on cliffs at Aberystwyth.

The coastguard was called at 16:44 GMT on Wednesday after the pair got stranded between Constitution Hill and Clarach near the Ceredigion town.

Aberystwyth and Borth lifeboat teams rescued the walkers and the coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon also attended.

The pair were uninjured.