The Apprentice: Alana Spencer on her Ceredigion roots

Image copyright PA Image caption Alana Spencer's cake company Ridiculously Rich won the 12th series of The Apprentice

From starting her own business aged 17 to winning The Apprentice, how has Alana Spencer risen from young baker to fully-fledged entrepreneur?

She has won a £250,000 investment and 50/50 business partnership with Lord Sugar for her luxury cake business idea.

But the dizzy heights of the boardroom are a world away from where Ms Spencer first started.

Growing up in the small seaside town of Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, she first started out as a self-taught chocolatier while still a pupil at Ysgol Aberaeron.

The 24-year-old said it came from being raised in a "family of foodies".

"My mum bought me a book on how to teach yourself to make chocolates and it started from there really," she told BBC Wales.

"I taught myself a few recipes and made them for my family and friends and it just snowballed."

Although she struggled with her A-levels and left school at 17, it gave her the opportunity to focus on her business.

Ms Spencer - who applied for the Junior Apprentice but did not make it to the live show - initially worked overnight to make her products.

But an inheritance enabled her parents to build an extension on their house where she could work from.

Image caption Luxury cake company owner Alana Spencer beat novelty gift business boss Courtney Wood in the final

Her company Narnas has now been running for seven years, with Ms Spencer switching from making chocolates to cakes during that time.

She said her main inspiration has been her uncle, who runs a successful waste recycling company.

"He started from not much and built up a huge business," she explained.

Originally from Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, Ms Spencer moved to Aberystwyth when she was 13 and remains proud of her Welsh links.

In the final, Ms Spencer emphasised she would like to keep her business in Wales during a pitch to 200 industry experts, including Lord Sugar, at London's City Hall.

"[Wales] is where my business started and I think it's really important to keep it there," she said.

"It was obviously a huge part of my story in the last episode.

"I have actually found a factory in south Wales and they're going to make the products for me, so that's perfect.

"In the past I've had a lot of help from the Welsh Government with equipment and mentoring. Wales really supports small businesses."

Ms Spencer has been inundated with messages of support from family and friends, including from her former school, throughout the show.

"Everyone is really excited for me. My phone hasn't stopped ringing since last night," she said.

"It was nice to watch it [the final episode] back with my family, chilling out.

"I remember it being a real shock. I thought Courtney was going to win."

Her words of advice to any young Welsh entrepreneurs looking to make it big in the world of business?

"Have a goal and have a plan.

"It's really important to have an idea of where you want to go, then work back from that point and learn what you need to do to achieve it."