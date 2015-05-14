Death of rabbits investigated at Aberystwyth University
Aberystwyth University has launched an investigation into animal cruelty after two rabbits were found dead.
University staff are said to be "deeply concerned" at reports of "antisocial behaviour" at Pantycelyn halls of residence.
A spokesman said: "The alleged harming of animals, and the destruction of university property, is unacceptable.
"The university is conducting a thorough investigation and is ready to instigate disciplinary proceedings."