Image copyright Ian Capper/Geograph Image caption An investigation has been launched over the alleged harming of rabbits at Pantycelyn halls of residence

Aberystwyth University has launched an investigation into animal cruelty after two rabbits were found dead.

University staff are said to be "deeply concerned" at reports of "antisocial behaviour" at Pantycelyn halls of residence.

A spokesman said: "The alleged harming of animals, and the destruction of university property, is unacceptable.

"The university is conducting a thorough investigation and is ready to instigate disciplinary proceedings."