Image caption The animal, believed to be a rare Sowerby's beaked whale, was found in Clarach Bay

A 15ft (4.5m) long dead whale has been found washed up on a beach near Aberystwyth.

The male animal, believed to be a rare Sowerby's beaked whale, was discovered in Clarach Bay.

Officials from the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme have been to examine the whale.

Thomas Scarrott, who owns a nearby holiday park, said it had been tagged and people had been warned not to touch it.

"I think the whale was washed up in the last few hours," said Mr Scarrott.

"It has been moved from the centre of the beach to one side and a yellow sticker has been attached it its tail warning people not to touch it."

The Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme is to try to determine the whale's cause of death.