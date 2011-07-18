Caution over Powys to Shropshire bus ride by boy, two

Image caption The toddler travelled across the border from Montgomery to Shrewsbury

A man has been cautioned for child neglect after a two-year-old boy travelled 28 miles (45 km) alone from Powys to Shropshire on a bus.

The child got on with other passengers at Montgomery on 20 June and was only noticed when the bus reached its destination at Shrewsbury.

After the driver alerted local police, Dyfed-Powys officers questioned a man and a woman.

The man was cautioned and the woman was released with no further action.