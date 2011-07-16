Alice Vulliamy's father hopes death highlights anorexia

Image caption Alice Vulliamy was reported missing on 6 February and was found drowned six weeks later

A father says he hopes the publicity around the disappearance of his daughter, who later drowned, highlights the "pervasive nature of anorexia".

Christopher Vulliamy, speaking after Friday's inquest on Alice Vulliamy, 24, urged any parent concerned about their child to seek early help.

Ms Vulliamy from Llangynidr, Powys, was found drowned in the River Usk six weeks after going missing.

Powys coroner Peter Maddox, sitting in Brecon, returned a narrative verdict.

Ms Vulliamy, who was being treated for the eating disorder, had left a note before she disappeared in February saying she could not "battle any more," the hearing was told.

After the inquest, hospital consultant Dr Vulliamy said his daughter had been "severely affected by anorexia for 10 years" and her illness "was deeply entrenched and all consuming".

He went on: "It involved a number of admissions to hospital. She'd been a patient there for six months with weekend leave.

"She was reluctant to participate in treatment but more recently she was making progress although she still found it difficult to eat."

Dr Vulliamy said: "We hope that the publicity that surrounded her disappearance will help others to understand the serious and deeply pervasive nature of anorexia.

"I would encourage any parent who may be worried about their daughter or son to seek advice early."