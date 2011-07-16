Castell Rock festival in Aberystwyth off due to weather

Image caption The Castell Rock event has been held in the grounds of Aberystwyth castle

A rock festival in Aberystwyth has been cancelled ahead of bad weather predicted for the weekend.

Organisers of the Castell Rock event in the Ceredigion town say they will now rearrange it for a future date.

Other events, including the Gŵyl Arall (Another) Festival in Caernarfon, and the Sesiwn Fawr at Dolgellau are going ahead in Gwynedd as planned.

The Sesiwn is back after a two-year break with the emphasis on Welsh folk music.

Castell Rock has been running for six years and is a community-based event run by volunteers who say their aim is to provide free music for those who may not be able to afford a ticket to one of the larger festivals this summer.

The free event at Aberystwyth Castle was due to feature a host of acts, including Meic Stevens.

One of the organisers, Rosemary Rhys said: "With heavy rain, strong winds and a thunderstorm promised, we didn't think it was wise to continue.

"It's a free event which attracted thousands of people when Cerys Matthews played in 2009.

"We hope to reschedule and the new date will be on the website as soon as possible."

On Friday the Met Office forecast predicted outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain, clearing quickly east to be replaced by a mix of sunshine and showers.

But organisers of the Gŵyl Arall (Another) festival pressed ahead, and said their events were mostly held indoors at various town venues.

The only events which might be affected could a nature walk and art walk around the town.

"As the nature walk starts from the Anglesey (public house) we've decided that if the weather is bad it can be a 'chat about nature as you look out at it through the window over a pint'," said Eirian James.

Sesiwn Fawr at Dolgellau also went ahead, with the event back after a two-year break and an emphasis on Welsh folk music.

"Nothing is different [because of the weather] and it's worth pointing out that we're in a marquee anyway so everybody will be dry," said organiser Ywain Myfyr.