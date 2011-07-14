Head of Ardwyn Nursery and Infants School dismissed

The head teacher of a Powys infants school has been dismissed following a suspension.

Powys council said Erios Hall was suspended from her post at Ardwyn Nursery and Infants School in Welshpool in March last year.

The council would not to reveal details of what Mrs Hall was accused of, but it said she had the right to appeal.

Mrs Hall's union, the NAHT, said it would be reviewing the decision "and an appeal will be made."

Council cabinet member for education, Councillor Stephen Hayes, said: "I can confirm that the disciplinary committee of the governing body at Ardwyn Nursery and Infants School, Welshpool, has recommended that Mrs Erios Hall should be dismissed from her post as head teacher at the school.

"Mrs Hall has a right of appeal and should she exercise her right of appeal, she will remain in post but on suspension until after her appeal."

He said parents have been informed and no further comment would be made until the conclusion of all proceedings.