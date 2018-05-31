Image copyright BBC/FAMILY PHOTO Image caption Denise Rosser's family said they were grateful to the local community for the help they provided to police

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found at a house in Merthyr Tydfil.

Police went to an address in Lewis Street, Bedlinog, at about 06:20 BST on Tuesday after concerns were raised about the woman who lived there.

Officers found the body of Denise Rosser, 38, and have charged a 49-year-old man with her murder.

Miss Rosser's family thanked people in the area for "all the support they provided to Denise over the years".

In a statement, they added: "We recognise that Denise faced many challenges in what was an often troubled life. As a family we sought to support her and we hope she is now at peace."

South Wales Police Det Insp Stuart Wales said it is thought Miss Rosser and the man charged with her murder knew each other.

The 49-year-old is due to appear at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Friday morning.

Police said they still wanted to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Lewis Street between 20:00 on Friday and 06:45 on Tuesday.

Det Insp Wales said: "However insignificant it may seem, what they have to say could be important to our investigation."