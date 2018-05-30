Image copyright Getty Images

An investigation has been launched after a man died after being hit by a train between Llanelli and Carmarthen.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene near Kidwelly.

The British Transport Police is investigating the incident which happened at about 5:00 BST on Wednesday.

Commuters had faced severe rush-hour delays following the incident, Arriva Trains Wales said the disruption had ended.

Routes between Llanelli and Carmarthen, Cardiff and Shrewsbury, Cardiff and Swansea, Shrewsbury and Manchester and Swansea to Pembrokeshire had been cancelled or delayed.