Image copyright Janey Liz/Met Office

Heavy rain and flooding could affect parts of Wales on Monday bringing a risk of a bank holiday washout.

A Met Office yellow "be aware" is in force across south and west Wales, along with parts of the north between 13:00 BST and 22:00 on Monday.

The poor weather could bring travel disruption and difficult driving conditions.

The around the world yacht race festival in Cardiff Bay is covered by the warning, but not the Hay Festival.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Rushing water was filmed as flooding hit the Victoria Memorial Hospital

Bala in Gwynedd was the second wettest place in the UK on Sunday with 52.7mm of rain falling with Lake Vyrnwy fourth with 46.2mm falling in 24 hours.

Flash flooding closed part of the Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welshpool on Sunday while the town centre was also under water after torrential rain.

The main B4276 road through Llwydcoed in Rhondda Cynon Taff was shut after it was blocked by a fallen tree, which also brought down power lines.