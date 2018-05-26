BBC Music's Biggest Weekend in pictures

All the best photos as Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Florence and the Machine and Sam Smith descend on Swansea.

  • Ed Sheeran performs PA

    Ed Sheeran, one of the world's biggest music acts, opens BBC Music's Biggest Weekend in Swansea with his hit 'Castle On The Hill'

  • An Ed Sheeran cardboard cut-out in the crowd as he performs during the first day of BBC Music's Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park PA

    An Ed Sheeran cardboard cut-out enjoys the man himself perform during the first day of the Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park

  • Ed Sheeran performs PA

    Sheeran performed his No 1 hits Perfect, Shape of You and Thinking Out Loud during his set in Swansea

  • A young girl leads the cheers as Ed Sheeran performs during the first day of BBC Music's Biggest Weekend in Swansea PA

    A young girl leads the cheers as Sheeran performs

  • Ed Sheeran performs PA

    Sheeran chats to the estimated 26,000 crowd on the first day of the Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park

  • A man wears a colourful outfit and crown in the crowd during the first day of BBC Music's Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park, Swansea PA

    Getting the drinks in! This reveller was the king for his mates as he carried the drinks

  • Jess Glynne performs at BBC Music's Biggest Weekend PA

    Jess Glynne performed No 1 hits Don't Be So Hard on Yourself, Hold My Hand, My Love and These Days in Swansea

  • A girl holds a banner in the crowds during the first day of BBC Music's Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park, Swansea PA

    Loving Jess Glynne! A girl is excited to see her favourite singer

  • Jess Glynne performs during the first day of BBC Music's Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park, Swansea PA

    Glynne, who became the first British female solo artist to have six UK No 1 singles, enjoys the Swansea atmosphere

  • People relax away from the crowds during the first day of BBC Music's Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park, Swansea PA

    People relax away from the crowds at Singleton Park

  • Singer Kirsten Joy performs with Clean Bandit during the first day of BBC Radio 1's Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park PA

    Singer Kirsten Joy performs with Clean Bandit

  • Former One Direction star Liam Payne was in great form on the main stage at BBC Radio 1's Biggest Weekend PA

    Former One Direction star Liam Payne was in great form on the main stage

  • Mabel performs PA

    Spanish-Swedish singer Mabel wows the crowds in the park at Swansea

  • Craig David performs PA

    Can you guess who this is?! Craig David enjoys the Singleton Park vibe before chillin' on Sunday!

