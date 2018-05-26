Image copyright Met Office/Getty Images Image caption The weather warning is in place from Saturday to Sunday

A flash flooding and thunderstorm warning for the whole of Wales has been extended into bank holiday Monday.

The Met Office has said deep floodwater is possible and could endanger life as a yellow "be aware" warning for rain is in force until 06:00 BST on Monday.

It will affect people attending BBC 1's Biggest Weekend in Swansea, Hay Festival and an around the world yacht race festival in Cardiff Bay.

Forecasters warn the worst storms could happen in Wales on Sunday afternoon.

"Whilst many areas will see small amounts of rain a few locations may see some very large totals with 30mm possible within an hour and perhaps up to 80mm in three hours," The Met Office said.

It warned of "difficult driving conditions and some road closures" as well as possible delays and cancellations to train and bus services.