Keolis/Amey wins £5bn Wales rail contract

A joint venture between France's Keolis and Spanish-owned Amey has won the £5bn contract to run Wales' rail services for the next 15 years.

The BBC has learned the Keolis/Amey bid has triumphed over a rival offer from Hong Kong's MTR commuter railways.

Arriva, the transport company which has run the Wales and Borders franchise for the last 15 years, pulled out of the running in December.

An official announcement of the winner is expected on Wednesday morning.

The outcome of the contest has been keenly anticipated and the contract is believed to have key elements of service provision not included before.

The new franchise will come into effect from October 2018, replacing the one run by Arriva Trains Wales for the last 15 years.

Since Arriva started running the franchise, passenger journeys have risen from 18m in 2003 to more than 30m a year in 2017, but the contract with Arriva was based on zero growth in usage - which means they are stuck with the same number of trains they had in 2003.

This has led to complaints about overcrowding and ageing carriages.

The winner will not only run existing services, but oversee the development and running of the South Wales Metro.

Some estimates say that the total value of the contract over its 15-year life will be about £5bn.

Keolis In numbers £4.7bn turnover

63,000 employees

21 major cities including London, Shanghai, Boston and Nottingham Keolis

The decision continues the trend of foreign - and often state-owned or controlled - companies running Britain's rail network.

Keolis is France's largest private sector public transport operator - but it is three-quarters owned by SNCF, the French state railway.

Amey was a listed UK company until it suffered a Carillion-style collapse 15 years ago. It was then bought by the Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial, which is the key shareholder and manager of Heathrow airport.

The head of Transport for Wales (TfW) - an arm's length company set up by the Welsh Government - had said the contract includes new key elements of service provision.

It is understood there will be a cap on excess profits, with any extra surpluses re-invested in the network.