Image copyright PA Image caption Eddie Browning served five-and-a-half years in jail

A former Welsh Guardsman has died 24 years after his wrongful conviction was overturned for the murder of a pregnant mother on the M50 in Worcestershire.

Eddie Browning spent five-and-a-half years in jail after he was convicted of killing Marie Wilks, 22, near a layby in June 1988.

Mr Browning, formerly of Rhondda, moved to Ceredigion after he was released on appeal.

The 63-year-old was found dead at his home in Lampeter on Sunday.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that they were called to the sudden death of a man in the Llanfair Clydogau area of the town and said there were no suspicious circumstances.

His next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

Ms Wilks, from Worcestershire, who was seven months pregnant, was attacked and killed after her car broke down on the M50.

She had gone to use an emergency telephone on the motorway, leaving her 13-month-old son and 11-year-old sister in the car.

In 1989 Mr Browning was convicted at Shrewsbury Crown Court of the murder. But five years later he was released by the Court of Appeal.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Browning leaving the Court of Appeal

Judges ruled that his conviction was unsafe because evidence was kept from his trial by the police.

He was later awarded damages, which were reported to be in excess of £600,000.

The murder of Ms Wilks remains unsolved.

Det Ch Insp Steve Tonks, of West Mercia Police, said the case had been subject to review a number of times by the Major Crime Review Unit.

"As recently as two years ago, further forensic work was commissioned, which did not reveal any additional evidence," he added.

"The case remains on our list of unsolved cases that would be subject to periodic reviews."