Image copyright Songs of Praise Image caption Elin Llywelyn-Williams, who is Ysgol Llwyncelyn choir's conductor, called it "an unforgettable experience"

The junior choir of a Rhondda Cynon Taff school has won the BBC Songs of Praise Young Choir of the Year competition.

Pupils from Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Llwyncelyn in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff, won the primary category.

Meanwhile, a choir from Ysgol y Strade in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, lost in the final of the older category.

Both choirs won their final places in semi finals at Pontio Arts Centre in Bangor, Gwynedd.

Image copyright Ysgol y Strade Image caption The choir from Ysgol y Strade lost the final in the older category of the competition

Welsh presenters Aled Jones and Josie d'Arby were at the helm for the final, judged by Carrie Grant, JB Gill and Ken Burton.