Porth school choir wins in Songs of Praise final
The junior choir of a Rhondda Cynon Taff school has won the BBC Songs of Praise Young Choir of the Year competition.
Pupils from Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Llwyncelyn in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff, won the primary category.
Meanwhile, a choir from Ysgol y Strade in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, lost in the final of the older category.
Both choirs won their final places in semi finals at Pontio Arts Centre in Bangor, Gwynedd.
Welsh presenters Aled Jones and Josie d'Arby were at the helm for the final, judged by Carrie Grant, JB Gill and Ken Burton.