Your Pictures in Wales: 9-15 May 2018
A selection of your pictures from across Wales.
Andrew Morgan
Stone me: The ruins of Llanthony Priory, near Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, look like giant photo frames containing the blue sky in this image sent in by Andrew Morgan. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
Rachel Bevan
Not a bad spot for lunch - Rachel Bevan took this shot at Bwlch Nant yr Arian in Ceredigion.
The beautiful rapeseed fields near Lydstep in Pembrokeshire was captured at sunset by Mandy Llewellyn.
David Short
This serene scene was captured by David Short in Pantygasseg, near Pontypool, Torfaen.
Marilyn Williams
Sea breeze! Dandelions swaying above the sand at Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsula, in Gwynedd, as seen by Marilyn Williams.
John C Jones
This picture of the Denbighshire hills was taken by John C Jones near Llangollen, looking towards Llantysilio and Rhewl.
Ceri Tracey
Hello sunshine! This bright scene was snapped by Ceri Tracey, who captured these bluebells in sunlight at Nelson, Caerphilly.
Joanna Lynas
Perfect for an evening stroll - This picture was snapped by Joanna Lynas in Tenby, Pembrokeshire.
Emma Howe
Fun in the sun. Emma Howe snapped this picture of her springer spaniel sitting amongst the bluebells in Llangollen, Denbighshire.
Alun Thomas
This magnificent Snowdonia sunset was taken by Alun Thomas on Denbigh Moors, Denbighshire.
Neil Pollard
Misty morning: This picture was taken by Neil Pollard from Caerleon looking out across Newport during an early-morning walk.
Tim Scanlan
A great start to a warm Spring day. This picture was taken by Tim Scanlan at the summit of Pen y Fan, in the Brecon Beacons, Powys.