Bank Holiday travellers have been warned to expect a busy weekend on Wales's roads and rail network.

Across the UK, more than 8.5 million motorists are expected on the roads, with the A55 in north Wales and the M4 in south Wales set to be among the most jam packed.

Train passengers could also face delays due to engineering works.

People have been advised by the RAC to leave early and plan their journeys in advance.

Traffic spokesman Rod Dennis said the forecasted warm weather is "likely to mean millions more cars on the road, which is bound to cause queues on popular routes".

"We urge all drivers to give their cars a quick once over before they set off, especially if they are planning on driving any great distance," he added.

Busiest days and times to travel

DATE NUMBER OF ROAD USERS (UK) BUSIEST PERIOD May 4 2.86 million 4pm to 7pm May 5 2.54 million 10am to 4pm May 6 1.27 million 10am to 4pm

In south Wales, the M4 westbound is set to be busy - especially around the Brynglass tunnel near Newport and westbound between Cardiff and Swansea.

Roads in west Wales, such as the A40 and A48, are also expected to have increased traffic as people head to holiday parks and coastal areas.

Motorists have also been advised to expect more traffic on the A55 and adjoining roads.

Meanwhile, rail passengers have been warned to check timetables ahead of travelling.

Great Western Railway said there will be "significant" changes to trains from London Paddington to Swansea due to electrification works.

And National Rail has said no trains will run to and from London Paddington on 6 May - with services diverted to Marylebone instead.

Arriva Trains Wales said it will run a reduced services between Cardiff Central and Newport. Buses will also replace trains between Cardiff Central and Ebbw Vale from 4 May to 7 May.