Image caption The incident happened on a street that has a large number of pubs and nightclubs on it

A man and a woman injured when a car hit them and two others outside a Newport nightclub have been discharged from hospital.

Police said two women who received "potentially life changing injuries" in the incident on Cambrian Road at 05:30 BST on 29 April, remain in hospital.

The driver fled the scene and the car was later found burnt out about two miles (3.2km) away in Maindee.

Three people arrested remain in custody, a fourth has been released.

Image copyright Socal media Image caption Footage emerged on social media of the incident

Gwent Police said three Newport men, one aged 18 and two aged 19, had been arrested on suspicion of being connected to the incident.

A woman, 22, also from Newport, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, but has since been released under investigation.

Officers want to speak to any witnesses with video footage or photographs of what happened.

In a statement, the force said the incident was not terror related and was not linked to the Newport marathon which happened later on Sunday.

After the incident, footage appeared on social media showing a vehicle surrounded by a crowd of people.

The car appeared to reverse and then drive forward and screams were heard as people seemed to jump out of the way.

The car was later found burnt out on Magor Street in the Maindee area of the city.