Image caption Katherine Jenkins announced she was expecting a baby in November

Classical singer Katherine Jenkins has announced the birth of her second child with husband Andrew Levitas.

The Neath-born mezzo-soprano, 37, said on her website she had given birth to a son, Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas - named after hers and Mr Levitas's late fathers.

The couple had their first child, Aaliyah Reign Levitas, in September 2015.

She announced she was expecting a baby boy in November.