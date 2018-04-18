Image caption The poet competed regularly in competitions on BBC Radio Cymru

Poet and farmer Emyr Oernant Jones has died at the age of 86.

He lived at Oernant farm near Cardigan and would compete regularly in the Talwrn y Beirdd competitions on BBC Radio Cymru.

His friend Idris Reynolds described him as a "character" who would fill any room he walked into. He leaves a son and a daughter.

Mr Jones was born in Llwyncelyn in Ceredigion, before the family moved to Cardiganshire when he was in his teens.

Ms Reynolds said: "Emyr had three interests - farming, composing and playing whist.

"He loved competing, be it at whist or with his Holstein cows. Farming and the land were a great inspiration to him in his work."