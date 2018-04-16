Image caption The Taser X26 has been in use in England and Wales since 2004

A police force says it is considering training more officers to use Tasers.

Gwent Police's decision to take a look at the use of the stun guns comes after a man tried to stab one of its officers in Caerleon in October.

PC Rhydian Jones, who was attacked, said he owed his life to his stab-proof vest and the Taser colleague PC Gareth Marsh had been armed with.

Gwent Ch Supt Marc Budden told BBC Wales extra training could be rolled out in the next six months.

Mr Jones said: "I could feel the knives hitting me in my stab vest three or four times, in my stomach and chest area. I was fully expecting the next one to be in my arm or neck.

"I think if I hadn't been wearing it that day we wouldn't be having this conversation."

Mr Budden said: "At this time we haven't got every officer trained, but we are considering training further officers."

Tasers fire two small dart-like electrodes before delivering a high-voltage shock to temporarily disable a suspect.

Their use still remains controversial since they were first used police forces in England and Wales in 2003 - with at least 19 deaths linked to the electronic weapons.

But senior police justify their use following attacks on officers.

Another Welsh force, South Wales Police, has already announced a similar review.

It says its officers are attacked about nine times every week.

Earlier this month, Chief Constable Matt Jukes said he would be "reviewing Taser availability at front-line".

North Wales Police said it had a "sufficient cohort" of Taser-trained officers and was not looking to expand "at present".

Dyfed Powys Police has also been asked to comment.