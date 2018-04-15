Image copyright IQE PLC Image caption Phillip Rasmussen had worked at IQE for more than 10 years

A driver who killed a Welsh tech firm boss by knocking him off his bike on the island of Menorca has received a year's suspended jail sentence.

American Bryan Leeds, 25, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of father-of-three Phillip Rasmussen, from Aberporth, Ceredigion.

Leeds was driving a rental car and was over the drink-drive limit when he hit Mr Rasmussen, aged 47, on 1 April.

He agreed a plea bargain deal at a court in Mahon on Thursday.

New York-born Leeds was initially banned from returning to the United States after he was arrested and bailed, but is now free to travel.

Image copyright Google Image caption Alcaufar is a small sleepy coastal fishing village on the south east of Menorca

He had been on a short holiday on the island with friends when his car hit Mr Rasmussen, who was cycling from the sleepy fishing village of Alcaufar to Sant Lluis near his holiday home.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene at about 11:00 BST but paramedics could do nothing to save him.

Leeds failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 35mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath - that is the legal limit in England and Wales but in Spain the limit is 25mg.

He also failed a drugs test but had a medical receipt for amphetamine tablets found on him as part of treatment for an unidentified health condition.

'Shocked and distressed'

The Welshman was chief financial officer at Cardiff-based technology company IQE, which makes components for Apple's iPhones.

His three children are aged between 15 and 21.

Drew Nelson, IQE president and CEO, said: "The news of Phil's death has shocked and distressed all of us at IQE."

Under Spanish law, manslaughter is punishable by a prison sentence of one to four years.

Jail sentences of two years or less are normally suspended for first-time offenders.