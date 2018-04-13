In Pictures: Royal Horticultural Society Show 2018 in Cardiff
A selection of shots from the 2018 RHS Flower Show in Cardiff.
The show is taking place in Bute Park, Cardiff over the weekend of the 13-15 April
The Royal Horticultural Society was founded in 1804 and has been holding flower shows since 1820
Four-year-old Scarlet from Newport enjoyed her day at the fair
Arwel Ellis Owen went to the show with his nine grandchildren
Balkan and gypsy folk group Capra Mamei brought some musical diversity
These chrysanthemums were put under close inspection
Artist Rhiannon Roberts from Aberaeron, Ceredigion, took the opportunity to paint a picture of the event
As well as exhibitions and flower stalls, there are areas for discussion, live music venues and food stalls at the show.
Bree, Ben and Gruff from Pontardawe learning about snails
Colourful flowers were on display across the showground
Brothers Lachlan, four, and Rhys, seven, from Penarth sheltering underneath one of the art instalments
Three-year-old Anabelle enjoying some ice cream whilst learning about flowers from her mum, Helen