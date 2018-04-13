Image copyright Mark Douet Image caption (L-R) Sion Daniel Young, Seán Gleeson and Richard Mylan on stage in Killology

A play co-produced by Cardiff's Sherman Theatre has won an Olivier Award.

Killology, a collaboration between the Sherman and London's Royal Court Theatre, won Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre at the national awards.

Sherman artistic director Rachel O'Riordan said she was "over the moon" with the win.

"It means so much to be recognised by the Olivier Awards panel, and I feel very honoured," she said.

Killology was written by Welsh playwright Gary Owen and its three-strong cast includes Welsh actors Richard Mylan and Sion Daniel Young alongside English actor Seán Gleeson.

It tells the story of a new controversial gaming experience that rewards players for torturing victims in creative ways.

The play premiered at the Sherman in March 2017 and sold out completely before moving to the Royal Court.

In January, the Sherman won Regional Theatre of the Year at The Stage Awards, while Ms O'Riordan also appeared in The Stage 100, a list of British theatre's most influential people.