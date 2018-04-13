Image caption A new GP hub has been opened in Prestatyn after three surgeries closed

It is becoming harder to book a GP appointment in Wales, new figures say.

One in five people questioned in the National Survey of Wales struggled to book time at their surgery in 2016-17.

The number of patients finding it "very difficult" to make an appointment rose from 15% in 2012-13 to 21% in 2016-17, with people in cities worst affected.

A doctors' body estimate that about 19 million appointments are made in Wales every year, The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.

The Welsh Government-sponsored survey revealed almost twice as many patients in urban areas struggled compared to those living in rural areas.

Of the 10,493 respondents, 23% living in urban areas of more than 10,000 found it very difficult compared to 20% of those in towns, 15% of those in villages and 12% of residents in hamlets and isolated locations.

Despite this, 90% of people surveyed said they were satisfied with the care they received when they saw their GP.

The British Medical Association's council for Wales chairman Doctor David Bailey said rising population numbers in built-up areas was having an affect.

Image caption Dr David Bailey said consultations were rising but the pool of available medical staff to recruit from is dropping

He also added: "We are living longer - seven years longer than 30 years ago.

"There has been a 10% rise in the population, mainly at the top end between the ages 74 and 82, when we need consultations far more."

He said surgeries now saw patients on average six times a year, which is 19 million appointments if you take the Welsh population as a whole.

The average list size is bigger in areas of greater population density with these impacted more.

Dr Bailey cited the example of a Prestatyn surgery that had more than 18,000 patients and four partners.

Last year, the chairman of a local medical committee warned services in north Wales were "reaching crisis point".

However, Dr Bailey described it as "swings and roundabouts", saying while it was easier to run a smaller practice, there were logistical difficulties visiting patients and attracting getting locums to work there.

"Recruitment is the hidden problem in rural areas," he added.

"You have dedicated doctors, but it is getting someone to go there when they retire. It is workload and recruitment across the board."

He revealed consultations were rising while the pool of medical staff to recruit from is dropping.

Overall, survey figures showed 31% found it very easy to make an appointment, a further 31% found it fairly easy, 17% fairly difficult and 21% very difficult.

It added the number of patients seeing their family doctor in the past 12 months stayed relatively stable at 77%.