Image copyright Ffilm Cymru Image caption The film Beddgelert received the funding last year

Seven emerging Welsh film-makers have been given funding for their short films.

Ffilm Cymru, which supports and distributes funding for Wales-based film projects, said they were investing in seven "exciting" new films.

The projects are each receiving at between £10,000-£15,000.

A spokesperson for Ffilm Cymru said: "These awards demonstrate the breadth of talented emerging filmmakers in Wales."

In its third year, the Beacons Scheme was designed to support and develop storytelling and production for Welsh film-makers.

Nick Andrews, head of commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales who are supporting the project, said: "Beacons is important in nurturing and developing the skills of new storytellers and allowing them to work with accomplished producers as they develop their craft."

Ffilm Cymru said the range of stories from coming-of-age drama to animated comedy, will prove a crucial step for Welsh talent working towards making their first features.

Production on the films will begin this summer.

The seven films:

A Bitter Sky - A coming-of-age drama set amongst the wild terrain of Mid Wales in the nineties. Troubled, tough and incredibly bright Nia begins to unravel the mystery of her absent mother.

Ashes - Following the death of the tree she planted in memory of her lost twin, Laura returns home to the Gower - where she must overcome profound grief and the guilt she shares with her estranged brother Joe, before she can let go of her sister.

Baich - Described as: Desperate for five minutes peace and quiet, a struggling mother leaves her house and screaming children behind, but fantastical visions take her further and further away from home.

Burial - Following their father's funeral, identical triplets Sian, Greta and Ani find themselves in the cells of Carmarthen's police station. As they wade through a mess of family secrets, will the sisters dig up more than they bury today?

Clockwork - A cuckoo clock town is run to a strict schedule with little time for fun in this animated short. When the townsfolk rebel against the cuckoo in charge, they discover the truth about their little town, and find out what really makes them tick.

Dirt Ash Meat - In the aftermath of a foot and mouth outbreak on their farm, a family of Welsh hill farmers are consumed by bitterness and paranoia.

Untitled: Tina Pasotra Project - Rupi longs for a life of choice, battling inner conflict and cultural heritage, she sacrifices all that she has ever known and escapes to Wales with her two young daughters.