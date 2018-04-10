A 20-year-old youth group volunteer from the Rhondda has been picked to be invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle next month.

The couple asked Lord Lieutenants to invite 1,200 people - including young people who had shown strong leadership and served their communities.

Zoe Arundel, from Penygraig, has been volunteering with the charity Valleys Kids since she was 13.

She will watch the arrivals at the chapel and the carriage procession.

Zoe told the BBC: "I opened it and I couldn't believe it. Everyone is so surprised - it's mad.

"I'm taking my nan as my plus-one. I just love my nan. We've got a lot of shopping to do.

"It still hasn't sunk in. It's so exciting."

Altogether 2,640 members of the public are being invited to be in the grounds of Windsor Castle for the wedding on 19 May.

They will join 200 guests from organisations with ties to the couple, 100 pupils from local schools and 500 members of the Royal household.

Zoe started attending Valleys Kids sessions from the age of six before becoming a volunteer. She led play groups, helping to build children's confidence.

Image copyright Zoe Arundel Image caption Zoe met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Cardiff Castle

Zoe met Prince Harry and Ms Markle at Cardiff Castle on their first official visit to Wales in January when she explained the Valleys Kids projects to them.

"They're both lovely, down to earth," she said.