Image copyright Newport City Council Image caption An artist's impression of the bridge after restoration work

Newport's 112-year-old Transporter Bridge could get a £10m revamp.

The city council wants to restore the Grade I listed bridge, which was built in 1906 and is one of only two working transporter bridges in the UK.

It has applied for £10m from the Heritage Lottery Fund for the work.

Applicants have to match some of the funding - so if the bid passes the first stage the council will have to show that it can raise £1.25m.

If successful, it wants to carry out repairs and restore the gondola, which ferries vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians across the River Usk.

"We know there is a lot of local support backing the bid from the Heritage Lottery Fund and know local businesses and residents support us," said councillor Debbie Harvey, cabinet member for culture and leisure.

Only 22 transporter bridges have ever been built worldwide and the Newport bridge is one of just nine still in use.

The only other of its kind in the UK is the Tees Transporter Bridge, connecting Middlesbrough to Port Clarence.