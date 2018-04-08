Image copyright @AbersychanWard Image caption Passengers at Cardiff Central station faced delays

Major rail service disruption in south Wales on Saturday was caused by cable thefts between Cardiff and Newport.

Engineers completed repairs on Sunday morning, according to the National Rail Enquiries service.

But some Sunday morning services between Cardiff Central and Bristol Temple Meads were cancelled.

Arriva Trains Wales, CrossCounty and Great Western Railway services were cancelled or faced delays of up to 70 minutes on Saturday afternoon.

Some lines later reopened with a limited number of trains running and replacement buses provided.

Routes were affected between Gloucester, Manchester Piccadilly, Holyhead as well as between Pembroke Dock and Milford Haven.

Other services also hit included CrossCountry trains between Nottingham and Cardiff Central and Great Western Railway services between London Paddington, Cardiff Central and Swansea.