As controversy surrounds the rechristening of the Severn Bridge as the Prince Of Wales Bridge, we take a look at a few other name changes over the years.

'Can I have a 'P' please Bob?'

Image copyright Getty Images

Standing on the site of the old Arms Park, The Millennium Stadium was finished in time at the turn of century for the 1999 Rugby World Cup. While bearing the millennial name, it has seen the Welsh rugby team claim three grand slams as well as hosting Manic Street Preachers' biggest ever gig - the fittingly titled Manic Millennium. Following a 10-year naming rights deal with The Principality Building Society, it was renamed The Principality Stadium - a move not universally popular in Wales because of controversy surrounding the 'p' word. However, for the Champions League Final in 2017 - it was renamed The National Stadium of Wales for one day.

Hello, is Dave there?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Liberty Stadium is known globally since Swansea City's rise to the Premier League

Costing £27m, stadium was originally called the White Rock Stadium during construction. Then, when it first opened in 2005 the 21,000 capacity arena was briefly called New Stadium Swansea - something fans ignored altogether opting to call the ground "Dave" instead. A deal with property firm eventually saw it bestowed its current moniker: the Liberty Stadium.

When a name kicks up a stink

Image copyright Google Image caption Varteg residents were opposed to seeing the name Farteg on signs

An idea to change the name Varteg to Y Farteg was met with raised eyebrows as well as a few sniggers. The plan was poo-pooed by residents as they feared the new name, which some said sounded like a flatulent egg, would make their Torfaen village a laughing stock. Councillors eventually agreed and wafted the name change plan away.

The signs they are a changin'

Image copyright Google Image caption Shirley Bassey was the first artist to play at Cardiff International Arena

Cardiff International Arena opened in 1993 - and soon became known by the abbreviated form the CIA. In 2011, it was given perhaps the less snazzy title of the Motorpoint Arena - following a naming rights deal worth a reported seven-figure sum. The venue has hosted more than 3,000 events over the years - including gigs by the likes of Bob Dylan and Stereophonics as well as stand up shows from comedians such as Eddie Izzard.

Chew-sing a new name

Image copyright Press Association Image caption In the UK, Snickers was originally called Marathon

Confectioners are also not immune to opting to go with a new identity. In the UK, the popular Marathon chocolate bar was renamed Snickers - which was what it has been known as in the United States since it first hit the shelves back in 1930. Another favoured sweet classic Opal Fruits also bit the dust in 1998 - relaunching as Starburst.

The artist formerly known as?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince holds a guitar shaped like the symbol that he took as his name in 1993

During a contractual dispute with Warner Bros, the late pop legend Prince changed his stage name to an unpronounceable symbol. The idea didn't stick and in 2000 Prince was Prince again.