Your pictures in Wales: 4-10 April

  • 11 April 2018

A selection of your pictures from across Wales.

  • Criccieth, Gwynedd Natasha Counsell

    A bench with a view... but Ted the dog doesn't look quite so impressed. This picture was taken by Natasha Counsell at Criccieth, Gwynedd. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Sunrise at Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons Alistair Cranstone

    Alistair Cranstone's hike up to Pen Y Fan in the Brecon Beacons at dawn was well worth it.

  • Aircraft banking over Llyn Ogwen, Snowdonia Ben Robertson

    Flying high: Aircraft banking over Llyn Ogwen, Snowdonia, taken by Ben Robertson during his descent from the summit of Y Garn.

  • The Llangollen railway Clive Potter

    It was full steam ahead at Glyndyfrdwy as Clive Potter from Welshpool took a trip on the on the Llangollen railway. Choo choo!

  • Green Bridge in Pembrokeshire Janet Jenkins

    The green, green bridge of home - Janet Jenkins captured the spectacular rock formation of the Green Bridge in Pembrokeshire.

  • A view of Snowdonia from Plas Newydd on Anglesey Sue Stacey

    Gazing across the water: Sue Stacey snapped snow-capped Snowdonia from Plas Newydd on Anglesey.

  • Rocks on Cae Clyd beach near Caernarfon Jen Newall

    Dark and stormy: The sun broke out at Cae Clyd near Caernarfon long enough for Jen Newall to photograph the rocks on the beach.

  • The Man Engine in Blaenavon Gareth Thompson

    Man v machine: The Man Engine in Blaenavon was photographed by Gareth Thompson.

  • Cardiff city centre from the air Owain Davies

    Owain Davies took this sprawling photograph over Cardiff city centre during a helicopter ride.

  • Goytre Wharf, taken through a globe Julie Morgan

    Julie Morgan took this photo of Goytre Wharf through a globe.

  • Tenby harbour, Pembrokeshire Dean James

    A colourful Tenby harbour, Pembrokeshire, in the spring light by Dean James.

  • Carew Castle, Pembrokeshire Mandy Llewellyn

    Castle in the clouds: Mandy Llewellyn captured these red skies over Carew Castle, Pembrokeshire.

More on this story