Image copyright IQE PLC Image caption Phillip Rasmussen was the chief finanical officer at IQE

A director of a Welsh tech firm has been killed in a cycle crash on the Spanish island of Menorca.

Father-of-three Phillip J Rasmussen, 47, of Aberporth, Ceredigion, was hit by a car as he biked from the village of Alcaufar to Sant Lluis on Sunday.

The businessman, a chief financial officer for Cardiff-based IQE, had a home on the island.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after failing a breathalyser test.

IQE sent its "heartfelt condolences" to Mr Rasmussen's family.

Colleagues from the semiconductor company paid tribute to their "friend" and "accomplished" colleague of 10 years.

"The news of Phil's death has shocked and distressed all of us at IQE," said chief executive Drew Nelson.

Image copyright Google Image caption Alcaufar is a small sleepy coastal fishing village on the south east of Menorca

IQE makes components for Apple iPhones and says it is a "global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced semiconductor wafer products".

Ceredigion councillor for Aberporth, Gethin Davies, said Mr Rasmussen's death was a "tragedy".

He said the family were "well liked" in the village and called his death a "terrible thing to happen".