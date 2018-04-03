Image copyright David Clinch/Twitter Image caption David Clinch tweeted a picture of flooding near his home at Commons Road in Pembroke

Two flood warnings and eight flood alerts have been issued across Wales.

Natural Resources Wales said flooding is expected in the Lower Dee Valley at Llangollen and the River Ritec, near Kiln Park caravan site in Tenby.

The flood alerts - lower down on the flooding scale - are for rivers and coastal areas in Pembrokeshire, Powys Carmarthenshire, Conwy and Gwynedd.

River levels have been rising across Wales following the rain and snow on higher ground.

Holiday makers at Kiln Park Holiday Centre, in Tenby, had to be moved after caravan pitches flooded during the downpours, with the centre saying that some bookings have had to be changed.

Capel Curig in Conwy County recorded the highest rainfall in the UK over the Easter bank holiday weekend with the Met Office weather station recording a total of rainfall of 69.2mm (6.92 cm) over the four-day period.