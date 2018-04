Image copyright Met Office Image caption Heavy rain will affect the majority of Wales from Sunday evening to Monday afternoon

A warning for snow on Easter Monday has been lifted, but heavy rain is expected to fall over most of Wales.

The Met Office had said several centimetres of snow was possible in parts of mid and north Wales, and the south Wales valleys.

That warning has been lifted, but a yellow "be aware" alert remains in place from 17:00 BST on Sunday to 16:00 on Monday.

The rain could cause flooding and affect travel and businesses.