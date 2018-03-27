Dylan Thomas Prize 2018: Women authors dominate shortlist
Women writers dominate the shortlist announced for the 2018 Swansea University International Dylan Thomas Prize.
Of the six novelists and poets, four are women and four are debut authors.
The world's largest literary prize for authors under the age of 40 writing in English is in its 10th year and is worth £30,000.
This year's competition marks 65 years since the death of one of Wales' most celebrated writers.
The winner will be announced on 10 May.
Swansea University said this year's shortlisted authors reflect the "political zeitgeist of today" with themes of sexual violence, toxic relationships, masculinity and racial divisions.
Chairman of the judges, Prof Dai Smith, said the shortlist was "an amazing showcase of young writing talent from across the globe.
"The judges will have a difficult job over the next two months to find a winner from what is already a list of winners."
In 2017, Australian writer Fiona McFarlane won with her highly acclaimed collection of short stores, The High Places.
Shortlist
- Irish debut novelist, Sally Rooney (27) Conversations with Friends
- Cuban-American short-story writer Carmen Maria Machado (31) Her Body & Other Parties
- Debut American novelist Emily Ruskovich (33) Idaho
- British novelist Gwendoline Riley (39) First Love
- Zambian-born poet Kayo Chingonyi (31) Kumakanda
- Debut American author Gabriel Tallent (30) My Absolute Darling