Hoots and howls after owl wedding gaffe

Image copyright Stacey Oliver Image caption Diving for cover as the owl delivering rings makes for one of the best men

It was supposed to be the icing on the wedding cake - a majestic owl swooping in to deliver the all-important rings.

But fairytale nuptials ended with a best man set upon and floored - and guests erupting in laughter.

The scenes at Wrexham couple Jeni Arrowsmith and Mark Wood's wedding in Tarporley, Cheshire, were captured on camera and video.

"It was one of those moments I'll never forget," said wedding photographer Stacey Oliver.

She caught the moments the owl was released to fly to the waiting best man to retrieve the rings.

But chaos ensued, when another of the groom's best men seated in the front row pointed at the owl.

"The owl sees it as a sign to fly to the hand. The owl has just dived in and hit the guy - who is terrified of birds. [He] fell off his chair," said Ms Oliver, who captured the exact moment on camera.

"I just instantly knew what was going to happen, I could see it was going to happen."

Image copyright Stacey Oliver Image caption Rings on the way - but it doesn't go quite to plan

Image copyright Stacey Oliver Image caption The moment before the owl has a change of mind - and turns on another best man

But newly-wed bride Jeni said she and her husband both saw the funny side, and told newspapers: "It was absolutely hilarious. Peckforton Castle have never seen it before.

"It was an amazing day for us both, and has give us great memories we will never forget."