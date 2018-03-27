Image caption The nickname referred to the Cardiff suburb where she was born

BBC broadcaster Lynn Bowles has said her nickname "totty from Splotty" was just "silliness".

The Radio Wales and Radio 2 presenter was given the nickname by the late Sir Terry Wogan when she worked as a traffic presenter on his morning show.

Bowles said it "would have a different connotation" now. The nickname refers to the area of Splott in Cardiff where she was born.

Bowles recently announced she was leaving her role after 18 years.

Image caption Lynn Bowles with final Wake Up To Wogan team in 2009

She told Radio Times magazine: "It was just how we were on that show. It was entirely innocent.

"It was dearly meant and they treated me like a younger sister."

Speaking about her departure from Radio 2, she said: "Having done very early mornings for so long, I'm just a bit tired.

"But one does not have an infinite life. I want to do other things."