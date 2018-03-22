Image copyright Willans Family Image caption Simon Willans died on 27 January 2016 from a pulmonary embolism.

A hospital consultant denied he "failed" in his care when a patient showed symptoms of a potentially fatal blood clot, an inquest heard.

Simon Willans, 42, of Anglesey, died from a pulmonary embolism the day after being discharged from Ysbyty Gwynedd hospital, Bangor, in 2016.

Dr Hassan Mohammed told the coroner's court Mr Willans was not breathless - one of the signs of a clot.

Police initially investigated the death - but no prosecutions were pursued.

Barrister Sophie Cartwright, representing the family of Mr Willans, said Dr Mohammed had failed to diagnose deep vein thrombosis and a pulmonary embolism.

But the consultant told the hearing in Caernarfon: "On clinical grounds I don't think we failed."

Image caption Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor is run by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

Former farm worker Mr Willans was admitted to Ysbyty Gwynedd on 25 January 2016 by his GP as an "urgent case".

The following day he was discharged. On 27 January, he died in an ambulance after collapsing at the home of his parents.

On the second day of the inquest, Dr Mohammed said he had not made any records of his "clinical encounters" with Mr Willans.

However, he denied claimshe was not well enough to go home.

He added: "When I assessed him I didn't suspect pulmonary embolism because Simon told me he's not breathless and not dizzy."

Dr Mohammed also told the hearing he had examined Mr Willans' swollen leg.

He described the condition as common and said that out of 1,500 patients seen each year, only 10 per cent of patients had a clot.

The inquest continues.