Image caption Residents were moved out of Gower Lodge in August

Detectives investigating allegations of abuse at a private care home for adults have submitted a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service.

In August, an inspection found Gower Lodge in Gowerton, Swansea to be "unsafe, cold and unhygienic".

Residents were moved out and nine staff members were suspended. Then concerns raised by a former employee sparked a police investigation.

Tracscare Limited, which ran the home, said resident safety was a priority.

Gower Lodge has since had its name changed to Cae Deri and Tracscare Limited has changed its name to the Accomplish Group.

It has now emerged two other homes run by the company in England have been at the centre of investigations following the deaths of two residents.

You may also be interested in:

A South Wales Police spokesman said the force had submitted a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service as part of an investigation into the care provided at Gower Lodge.

The file relates to six staff members from the home, who have been interviewed under caution, said police.

Gower Lodge provided intensive support and accommodation for people with highly challenging learning disabilities and complex mental health and other needs.

All 12 residents were moved out after a regulatory inspection in early August 2017 revealed concerns about building work impacting on their safety and well-being.

Image copyright Getty Images

An inspection report published by Care Inspectorate Wales after a series of unannounced inspections of Gower Lodge throughout August states that the home was found to be "not physically safe and not fit for purpose" and that "urgent action" was needed to move the residents to other homes.

Inspectors concluded that residents were living in "an unhomely, unsafe, cold and unhygienic environment" which left them at risk of falls, ill health and adverse impact on their mental wellbeing.

Concerns highlighted in the report included "numerous trip hazards", hazardous building items, harmful substances not securely stored, exposed electrical cables and uncovered heating pipes.

Inspectors noted that an operational manager for Tracscare had visited Gower Lodge as recently as July 2017 but "reported no concerns at the home".

They concluded the company's quality assurance process had failed to identify the risks to residents.

The report also found that although staff had been effectively recruited and trained, they were not always being adequately supervised or supported.

Records showed that one employee had not received any supervision for a year.

Gower Lodge is not the only residential service for adults run by the company to attract concern.

Colette McCullough, 35, died in July 2016 while living at a Tracscare-run facility in Bedfordshire.

Ms McCullough, who had high-functioning autism and suffered from mental health problems including anorexia and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), was hit by a lorry while walking on the A1 dual carriageway in the early hours of the morning.

An inquest was opened and adjourned and a pre-inquest hearing is scheduled for May.

Bedford Borough Council has confirmed it is carrying out a safeguarding adults review into the death.

Terry Rich, chairman of Bedford Borough Council safeguarding adults board, said: "The final report of this review has yet to be approved by the board, however it does highlight a range of learning points for all the agencies concerned, including Tracscare."

In a separate incident in July 2015, Robin Richards was found hanged with his own belt at Highbridge Court in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset - another home run by the company.

Mr Richards, 33, died in hospital four days later.

An inquest earlier this month heard Mr Richards, who had Asperger's Syndrome and ADHD, and had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act three times, moved into the "transitional" home two weeks earlier after being discharged from a psychiatric unit.

The inquest jury concluded that a lack of communication between agencies and inadequate discharge and care planning had contributed to Mr Richards' death.

The Care Quality Commission declared Highbridge Court unsafe after Mr Richards' death and placed it in special measures.

Following the inquest on 9 March, a spokesman for Tracscare said: "This inquest highlighted failings in 2015 by both the mental health services and ourselves.

"We sincerely apologise to Robin's family for the mistakes that we made."

A range of improvements had been implemented and the home was now rated as "good" by the CQC, the statement added.

A spokesman for Care Inspectorate Wales confirmed the name of Gower Lodge had changed to Cae Deri and the home had been cleared to admit residents once again, subject to informing CIW and the commissioning authority six weeks in advance.

A Tracscare spokesman said, "The service has re-registered and will be reopening soon."

He added that it would not be appropriate for the company to comment on the Colette McCullough case while the inquest was pending.