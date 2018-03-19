Image caption All of Blaenau Gwent's schools fell victim to the weather on Monday

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists across Wales have been warned of icy conditions on untreated roads and paths as snow melts after Sunday's snowfall.

A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning for ice across Wales and England came into force at 19.00 GMT on Monday.

The ice warning will remain in place until 09.00 on Tuesday until the freezing temperatures pass.

More than 200 schools in eight areas in south and mid Wales were forced to close on Monday following the snow.

Pupils from Brynmawr School in Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, had a GCSE maths revision class in the town's Market Hall Cinema.

Head teacher James Retallick said it would be an "interesting experience as well as a worthwhile one".

A total of 207 schools closed in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taff and Torfaen on Monday.

Brynmawr School asked for help with alternative venues after losing six days of teaching so far this term due to snow and frozen pipes.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Students from Brynmawr have swapped the classroom for the cinema

Mr Retallick said the cinema "came to the aid" of staff by offering the use of the auditorium and screen.

He said the cinema's location in the centre of town meant it was easier for both his head of maths and many of the Year 11 pupils to get to.

"It's in a slightly unusual setting, but that should be to our advantage in that we'll be able to project those lessons on the full screen, so it should be an interesting experience as well as a worthwhile one," he added.

"The popcorn might be the treat they'll all be waiting for once they've finished their revision session.

"It think its the first time I've seen this... but if we get much more snow, it probably won't be the last."

Image caption The show must go on: Monday's classroom for Brynmawr School pupils

Image copyright Twitter/@BreconRPU Image caption This car got stuck in a snow drift on the Llangynidr to Garnlydan road, near Ebbw Vale, on Sunday

Image caption Ice, ice, baby: It's still frosty in Llanvetherine near Abergavenny in Monmouthshire

Image copyright Ashley Williams Image caption Snow need to worry - be happy - it will be spring soon - even in Gower, Swansea

School closure information