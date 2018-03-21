Your Pictures in Wales: 14-20 March 2018

  • 21 March 2018

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Llyn Padarn in Llanberis Jason Rawles

    Jason Rawles took this image of a misty Llyn Padarn in Llanberis, Gwynedd. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • A couple admire the view at South Stack, Anglesey Kelly Jones

    A couple admire the view at South Stack, on Anglesey, courtesy of Kelly Jones.

  • Cormorants at sunset at Whiteford Point lighthouse off the Gower peninsula Steve Liddiard

    Cormorants enjoy the sunset at Whiteford Point lighthouse off the Gower peninsula, taken by Steve Liddiard.

  • Southerndown beach Garin Davies

    Southerndown, in Vale of Glamorgan, looks radiant in the sun, by Garin Davies.

  • A snow-covered lane Laura Shepherd

    Walking in a winter wonderland: Laura Shepherd from Presteigne snapped this shot on a crisp March day.

  • Stack Rocks on the Pembrokeshire Coast Emma Ryan

    Emma Ryan took this view of a snowy Stack Rocks off the Pembrokeshire coast.

  • Lake Vyrnwy in Powys Tobias Maloy

    Lake Vyrnwy in Powys looks a picture in this image by Tobias Maloy.

  • Lambs enjoy the sunshine near Llandudno, Conwy county Alan Jones

    Lambs enjoy the sunshine near Llandudno, Conwy county, by Alan Jones.

  • Blue tit Tracey Dunford

    Tracey Dunford spotted this blue tit in her garden in Cardiff.

  • Llyn Llygad Rheidol in Ceredigion Anthony Griffiths

    A tranquil Llyn Llygad Rheidol in Ceredigion by Anthony Griffiths.

  • The Knave, Thurba and Worm's Head Elizabeth Reed

    A lovely Gower view of the Knave, Thurba and Worm's Head, as seen by Elizabeth Reed.

  • Holy Island, Anglesey Kelly Jones

    A sunny scene off Holy Island, on Anglesey, by Kelly Jones.

