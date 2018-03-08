Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 725,000 plastic bottles a day are used in Wales but it is estimated that only 50% are currently recycled

A mid-Wales council is considering drastically cutting down on single-use plastics.

Powys county councillor Emily Durrant said she was "horrified" by the amount of disposable cups used by council members, staff and visitors.

She suggested residents would be "just as disappointed".

Councillors will discuss proposals on Thursday to encourage staff and Powys residents to carry refillable water bottles and reusable coffee cups.

High-profile campaigns and the BBC's Blue Planet II series have led to a surge in public awareness of the damage caused by single-use plastics.

About 725,000 plastic bottles a day are used in Wales and it is estimated that only 50% of these are currently recycled, according to Recycle for Wales.

The remaining bottles end up as either litter or landfill.

Ms Durrant, who gained the Green Party's first-ever seat in Powys in May 2017, said she wanted to encourage food and drinks outlets across the county to offer biodegradable alternative to single-use plastic cups.

Longer-term, she urged the council to consider water fountains in town centres to refill bottles.

"It is time for another plastic revolution. It is time to ditch single-use plastic," she said.