Image copyright Met Office Image caption The new yellow warning comes six days after heavy snow swept across Wales

Police are warning motorists about hazardous driving conditions as heavy snow hits part of Wales.

A new yellow "be aware" warning has been issued by the Met Office, six days after heavy snow brought chaos to large parts of the country.

North Wales Police said "snow is coming down quite hard" in certain areas.

It is affecting travel on the A487 between Bangor and Porthmadog in Gwynedd and the A55 from Bangor to Halkyn in Flintshire.

The warning lasts until 11:00 GMT and forecasters say about 5cm (2in) is expected above 200m with the chance of 10cm (4in) on roads above 300m.

It is expected to affect south east, mid and and north Wales before it clears eastwards.